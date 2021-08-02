Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CUYTY stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

