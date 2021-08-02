Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

UETMF opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

