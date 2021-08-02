Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Increases By 44.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.