Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $31.19 on Friday. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.61% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

