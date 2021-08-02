Raymond James Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $455.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $443.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $428.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.90. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

