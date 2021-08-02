ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $700.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $662.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.