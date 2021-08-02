ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $725.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

