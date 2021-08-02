Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

