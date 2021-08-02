Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,866 shares of company stock worth $563,171 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

