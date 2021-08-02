Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

