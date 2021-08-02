Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 49,958 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $66.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.