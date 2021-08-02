Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Silgan by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Silgan by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

