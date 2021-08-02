Credit Suisse Group Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $77.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Textron stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

