Truist Securities Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.