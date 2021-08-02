Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Sell at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $86.31 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

