Atlas (ATCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Atlas to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

