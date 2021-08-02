CDW (CDW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $183.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

