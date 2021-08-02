Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

NYSE WELL opened at $86.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

