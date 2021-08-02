Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

