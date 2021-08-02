Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.39 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

