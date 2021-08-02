PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.