PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.76.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
