Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

