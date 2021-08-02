Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 52.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.