Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,065 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.97% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,277,000.

JPXN stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

