Eaton Vance Management Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $68.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

