Eaton Vance Management Acquires 206 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $226.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.