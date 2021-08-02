Eaton Vance Management Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.