Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $52,209,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE SPR opened at $43.21 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.24.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

