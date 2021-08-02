Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Price Target at $394.10

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZFSVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $394.10 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $406.12 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

