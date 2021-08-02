Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target at $17.37

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.37.

CROMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.