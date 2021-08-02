Royal Bank of Canada Raises NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $29.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 468,328 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,484,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

