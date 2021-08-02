Roth Capital Increases Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target to $15.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Landec stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,139,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

