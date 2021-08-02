Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $136.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.85. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

