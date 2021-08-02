Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nutanix by 45.6% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 80,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

