Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,543 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

