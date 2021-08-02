HRT Financial LP Invests $51,000 in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shineco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYHT stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Shineco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%.

Shineco Profile

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

