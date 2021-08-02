VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in VEON were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VEON by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in VEON by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.