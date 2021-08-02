The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $254.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.15.

NYSE BA opened at $226.48 on Friday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

