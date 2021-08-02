Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

BCYC opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,262. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

