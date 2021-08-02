Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

NYSE:DMS opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Digital Media Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

