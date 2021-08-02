Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

AAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.69 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

