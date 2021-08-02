CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 46.6% in July

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CTS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

