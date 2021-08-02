State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.