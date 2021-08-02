Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,764 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

