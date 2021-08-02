Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $406.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.48 and a 12 month high of $410.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

