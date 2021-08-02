Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

