KeyCorp Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $107.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Integer has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.