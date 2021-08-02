Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.76.

EW stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

