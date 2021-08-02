BMO Capital Markets Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,299,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,980,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

