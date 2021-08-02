Raymond James Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

